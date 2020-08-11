Virtual Auction for the Animals set for Aug. 29

By Mike Stoll

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Is it new normal or no normal?

Either way, with restrictions on social gatherings still prudently in place, the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (HSPS) is not inviting you to dress up and come to the 26th annual Auction for the Animals. Instead, we’re bringing the auction to you.

After 25 consecutive years of hosting our live, in-person auction fundraiser, we’re taking this year’s version virtual and online. On Aug. 29, you can tune in at 6:30 p.m. from the comfort of your own home and enjoy an hour full of fun and entertainment supporting our local shelter animals. Dress code is your-home casual, so wear whatever you like because the shelter dogs and cats won’t mind a bit as long as you join in.

This year’s virtual event will feature a silent auction, as well as live entertainment. Auction items will be available for online preview beginning Aug. 15, and bidding will commence on Aug. 21. The auction will conclude on Aug. 31. Live entertainment this year will feature music from local favorite singer/songwriter Tim Sullivan and a pet fashion show.

Mixing pets and creative costumes in a live setting has the potential to be entertaining in a number of ways, so tune in for the fun and be prepared to vote for your favorites in the categories of most creative, funniest and most unexpected. To learn more about Tim Sullivan or pet fashion show participation, or to preview and bid on silent auction items, go to www.hspagosa.org

Headlining this year’s silent auction is a 2010 silver Ford F150 crew cab 5.4L V8 four-wheel drive pickup truck. This is a one-owner vehicle with fewer than 77,000 original miles, kept in a garage. Regularly serviced, with a new pristine windshield, no damage or accidents, with a Carfax report available. June 2020 service included new tires, oil change and filters, multipoint inspection and service to battery terminals and cables. Truck has XM radio and is equipped with sync, power door locks, cruise control, tow hitch receiver, a WARN M8000 premium winch and large elk/deer grille guard. Pickup has a 6-foot Rhino lining bed with nationwide lifetime warranty, locking tailgate, keyless entry, power windows and all owner manuals included.

Here’s a brief sampling of additional silent auction items. How about a 25 horsepower 4×4 Komodo tractor with loader and only 54 hours of service time? We have a variety of signed art and prints, including two beautiful pet prints by Colorado artist Tracy Miller and a limited-edition Patrick Nagel Commemorative No.1 framed serigraph. For rock music fans, there’s a framed photo of Aerosmith, autographed by all the band members, with certificate of authenticity. If you prefer to dance to your own beat, we have a set of four beautiful natural pedestal drums. Other auction items include a selection of fine jewelry, multiple gift baskets, trip packages, gift certificates for local dining and much, much more.

Exclusive to this year’s silent auction is one South African animal watching and photo safari trip (land package only) with a newly extended 24-month expiration window (until summer/fall 2022). The trip includes seven days and six nights in either the Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge or the Hemingway tented camp. This trip is offered through a reputable company and was paid for and donated back to HSPS by someone unable to travel. As a paid trip, the opening bid will start at a super competitive price. It will be a great value for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

No live auction this year means we can’t host a catered dinner. But local food will still be a highlight of our virtual event. Several restaurants are partnering with HSPS and donating a percentage of their food sales from Aug. 29 to support our animal shelter. Buy yourself some lunch or order some takeout dinner to enjoy during the virtual event from our partner restaurants and you’ll be supporting both local eateries and the shelter animals at the same time.

The HSPS is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants, and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Virtual Auction for the Animals. The HSPS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, all donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.