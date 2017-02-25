- News
Virginia Antonia Gomez passed away Friday, Feb. 17, at home, in peace, surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old.
Virginia was born Sept. 22, 1948, to Antonio M. and Irene M. (Chavez) Gomez in Allison, Colo. She grew up in Allison and the surrounding communities, on a ranch. The family then moved to Chromo, continuing the ranch life, and finally to Pagosa Peak Ranch, where she graduated from Pagosa Springs High School. After school, she settled in the town of Pagosa Springs. There, she worked at various restaurants as a waitress and ended her career as assistant manager for the Best Western Lodge for over 20 years. Most importantly, Virginia was a wonderful mother and a caregiver to her parents and sister.
She prided herself on her close relationships with her nieces and nephews, then finally with her daughter and grandchildren. Virginia also enjoyed crocheting and cutting hair.
Virginia is survived by her daughter: Ashley (Michael) Heilhecker; three grandchildren: Ryann, HalliMae and Aspen; and five siblings: Theresa Gomez, Nora Saavedra, Edulia Martinez, Tina Briceno and Sorita Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Joe Gomez and Leroy Gomez; and a sister: Priscilla Martinez.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Pagosa Springs. Following the Mass, there will be a potluck reception next door at the Parish Hall. Later in the spring of 2017, burial will occur at Rosa Cemetery.
