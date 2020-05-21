Violating principles of U.S. Constitution

Dear Editor:

I just read two excellent letters in the May 14 edition by Mr. Bolland and Mr. Marionneaux. To them I say, keep up the good work. We, the people, need to read and be encouraged by voices of reason. Thank you for speaking up.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion