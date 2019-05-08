Vets4Vets Memorial Golf Tournament set for May 25

By Ted Eckerson

Special to The SUN

The Vets4Vets annual golf tournament will be held on May 25 at 9 a.m.

It is a four-man scramble format. The cost is $85 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, lunch and knowing that you have helped a vet in need.

The tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for Vets4Vets and is supported by many local businesses and individuals. Last year, Vets4Vets was able to provide over $100,000 in funds to veterans in need in southwest Colorado. We also had over 5,000 hours of volunteer hours with not one dollar spent for salaries.

Get a team together or join a team; we welcome all. A good time will be had by all. We will have massive amounts of great prizes from local merchants and a chance to win a brand new truck.

Hope to see you there. Call Ted Eckerson for reservations at (970) 238-6323.

