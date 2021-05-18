Vets 4 Vets Golf Tournament set

By Ted Eckerson
Veterans for Veterans
of Archuleta County

The ninth annual Vets 4 Vets Golf Tournament will be held May 29, of Memorial Day weekend, at 9 a.m. 

There is space available for four-person teams and couples and singles. The price is $85, which includes a Texas barbecue. Come out and enjoy a beautiful spring day of golf. 

All profits benefit veterans in need. 

Contact Derek at Pagosa Springs Golf Club for reservations, (970) 731-4755.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on May 18, 2021.