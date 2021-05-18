Vets 4 Vets Golf Tournament set

By Ted Eckerson

Veterans for Veterans

of Archuleta County

The ninth annual Vets 4 Vets Golf Tournament will be held May 29, of Memorial Day weekend, at 9 a.m.

There is space available for four-person teams and couples and singles. The price is $85, which includes a Texas barbecue. Come out and enjoy a beautiful spring day of golf.

All profits benefit veterans in need.

Contact Derek at Pagosa Springs Golf Club for reservations, (970) 731-4755.