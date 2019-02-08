Veterans to speak at Republican women’s meeting

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The SUN

Is it “fake news” or reality that the Afghan Burn Pit issue is being ignored and that veterans in southwestern Colorado are in need of help?

These topics and other vet related issues will be discussed by Jim Huffman and Tom Zilhaver, retired service men, at the Feb. 12 meeting of the Archuleta County Republican Women’s group from noon to 1 p.m. at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant.

Keeping our tradition of “Share the love,” we will give 12 boxes of food to Vets for Vets to distribute, a project spearheaded by Betty Diller. Our speakers’ short bios only reflect a part of all their involvement in vets activities and the community.

Huffman joined the Army in 1966, where he served in three branches (infantry, military intelligence and special forces) before he retired with 22 years of service in 1988. He did two combat tours in Vietnam, first as an infantry platoon leader in 1968, when he was wounded, and then as a Special Forces A-Team leader in 1971-72. Huffman is well known in Pagosa for his involvement with veterans organizations and the community.

After graduating from Durango High school in 1961, Zilhaver joined the Navy and was assigned to electronics training school, from which he was sent to Miramar Navel Air Station serving in fighter squadron VF121 until honorably discharged in 1965 and then attended CU and worked part-time in aerospace labs building. A background of accounting, computers, electronics and mathematics has enabled Zilhaver to be treasurer and grant administrator for the Veterans for Veterans organization since 2013, plus website person for the Vets4Vets up to this year.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and all are welcome.

