Veterans Memorial Park

Dear Editor:

Last week, the Veterans Memorial Park held its annual Workday at the Park. What a gift we received from our community. After hours of coordination, organization, and preparation (please see our Card of Thanks) the trails going around the park are finished. We are so grateful. Come out and enjoy the Park.

