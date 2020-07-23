Veterans Memorial Park

The memorial brick display was recently completed at Veterans Memorial Park. The display currently holds 70 engraved bricks which have been purchased throughout the past five years by supporters who want to honor a veteran, loved one, family member and/or our country. An additional 30 bricks are arriving in the next few weeks, and another order will be placed around the first of August. If you would like to purchase a brick, please go to the website www.vetsmemorialpark.org.