The Veterans Memorial Park held a workday on Thursday, May 6. The coordination, organization and preparation were incredible and could not have happened without the tireless hard work of each member and volunteers of the VMP board and the support of this community.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.