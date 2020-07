Veterans honor Glen Daryl Rayburn

By Charlotte Jones

Veterans for Veterans

of Archuleta County

In honor of the service of Glen Daryl Rayburn, a memorial brick for the Veterans Memorial Park is being purchased by Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County.

Rayburn served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in South Korea. His service and sacrifice for our nation is greatly appreciated.

