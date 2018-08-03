Veterans for Veterans to sell raffle tickets at county fair

- News
By Charlotte Ann Jones
Special to The SUN
In keeping with their mission, Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County are selling raffle tickets that will be drawn on the last day of the Archuleta County Fair, Aug. 5. Proceeds from this raffle will go directly to help veterans and their family members with mental health counseling.
First prize is a Remington 700 with a caliber of your choice valued at $450.
Second prize is a Chef Pro 90 camp stove on legs with three burners valued at $250, with a gift card for $50 for meat.
Third prize is $150 and a gift certificate from a fishing shop.
Only 300 tickets will be sold with three chances to win on each ticket. Tickets are $10 each. Tickets will be on sale at the Vets 4 Vets booth at the fair. Look for us.
There will be drawings each day at the fair for any Archuleta County veteran who registers at the booth.
