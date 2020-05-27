Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County announces scholarships

By Joe King

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County is proud to announce the selection of three Pagosa Springs High School students to receive the 2020 Eleanor “Benny” Lohman Memorial Scholarship. One hundred-year-old Benny was a longtime resident of Pagosa Springs along with her husband, Sandy. She passed on in January of 2020.

The students will receive a $250 check to help with their education expenses. The selectees are Alexandria Ashbaugh, Grace Thompson and Ryan Lewis.

Ashbaugh plans to study biochemistry. Ashbaugh credits her mother’s 23 years in the Air Force as an inspiration to her. Her father served in the Army as well.

Grace Thompson is planning to study art education. Her grandfather was a World War II veteran who served in North Africa and Europe.

Ryan Lewis will study in the automotive field. Lewis expressed admiration for his aunt who served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County congratulates each of these students and wishes them the best as they move on with their studies.

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County is a partnership of veterans focused on veterans and their families, moving toward independence, wellness, self-sufficiency, empowerment and dignity.

