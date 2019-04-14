Veterans for Veterans kicking off yard sale season with April 20 event

By Thomas Audetat

and Charlotte Jones

Special to The PREVIEW

Guess who is kicking off the yard sale season in Pagosa Springs. It’s the Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County (Vets4Vets). We are commencing the season on April 20 with our semi-annual parking lot sale at the Walmart store on U.S. 160 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The rain date will be one week later on April 27.)

Our purpose is to raise funds for the general account to help more than 100 veterans as we did last year. In our eighth year of existence, it is more important than ever to assist veterans in every way possible. These donations are used to help offset the cost of administering the Veterans Assistance Grant, for which we were given $75,000 for fiscal year 2018/2019.

The general account is used to provide mental health, dental health, assistance with housing, utility bills and other assistance as needed for veterans of Archuleta and other Southwest Colorado counties. In partnership with Volunteers of America, Disabled American Veterans and the veterans service offices of southwest Colorado and other nonprofit organizations, Vets4Vets is attuned to the needs of the homeless and at-risk homeless veterans of this area.

Another worthy cause which has been spearheaded by the Vets4Vets is the annual toy drive for Toys for Tots.

Any donation of cash or yard sale items will be recognized by a tax-deductible receipt due to Vets4Vets being a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Our donations so far include file cabinets, desks, beds, furniture, household items, rugs and art objects. Donations from the general public are gladly accepted.

Please do not bring electronics or large appliances to the sale as huge disposal costs are incurred for items that do not sell.

Don’t forget the Memorial Day golf tournament to be held on May 25 and the Operation Veteran Re-Connect on July 26.

