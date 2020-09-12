Veterans for Veterans has new meeting place

By Charlotte Jones

Veterans for Veterans

of Archuleta County

Thanks to the generosity of Evelyn Tennyson, the Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County has a new meeting place.

Tuesday meetings will be held at the Tennyson Building Event Center, 197 Navajo Trails Drive, at 10 a.m.

Veterans and associated members are invited to the breakfast meeting on the first Tuesday of the month held at the same location at 9 a.m.

Social distancing is required at this time.