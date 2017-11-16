Veterans Day message: Service, sacrifice and freedom

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Jim Huffman speaks at Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108.

By Jim Huffman
Special to The SUN
The following Veterans Day speech was given by Jim Huffman at the Mullins-Nickerson American Legion Post 108 on Nov. 11, and was provided to The SUN following the event.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

