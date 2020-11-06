Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 11

By Richard Walker

Veterans Memorial Park

On the 11th hour of the of the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918, the Allied powers (the United States, France, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and others) signed a cease-fire agreement, or armistice, with Germany at Rethondes, France, bringing the conflict known as “The Great War,” or World War I, to a close.

In 1926, the United States Congress passed a resolution that Nov. 11 become an annual observance and, by 1938, it was a national holiday. In 1954, President Eisenhower declared Armistice Day would become “Veterans Day.”

Then, in 1968, after the Uniformed Services Bill was passed, Veterans Day was declared to be the fourth Monday in October to start being celebrated that day in 1971. However, due to the significance and historical importance of Nov. 11, the next president, Gerald Ford, changed it back to its original date. Britain, France, Australia and Canada also celebrate and remember veterans on or near that date.

Today, Veterans Day is a special time to honor all of those who have served their country, in war time or peace time — dead or alive — although its largely intended to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The American Legion, Post 108, Pagosa Springs, will be conducting a special ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park on Vista Boulevard, just north of U.S. 160. There will be a formal flag ceremony with interpretive reading on the meaning of each of the 13 folds of the flag, raising of the colors, a gun salute and a bugle playing of “Taps” in tribute to the fallen. Everyone is invited to join the American Legion, the Archuleta County Veterans for Veterans and the Veterans Memorial Park Board of Directors, members, supporters and volunteers in honoring our nations veterans.

All guests are requested to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing. We hope to see you there.