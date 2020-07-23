Veteran’s Corner: VA expands funding for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness during pandemic

By Raymond Taylor

Archuleta County Veterans Service Office

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it is allocating an additional $400 million of its coronavirus relief funding to enhance the department’s emergency relief response for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

