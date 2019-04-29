Veterans 4 Veterans to honor heroes at golf tourney

By Ted Eckerson

Special to The SUN

Veterans 4 Veterans of Archuleta County is proud to announce a new program that is tied to the Vets4Vets Memorial Weekend Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament is the largest fundraiser for the organization. Last year, we were able to assist local veterans with cash assistance of over $100,000 in assistance. We are a nonprofit that has not one person receiving any cash for their volunteer work. We had around 5,000 of volunteer hours last year.

This year, we will be honoring our heroes that have passed on by having signs made for each individual vet and displaying them at the golf tournament. This sign will have their picture and date of service. They will also be honored by a flyover by the Pagosa Springs Pilots Association, tentatively. We will be requesting a donation from $50 to $100 from each person who would like to honor a vet. All proceeds will be used to help veterans of Archuleta County and the southwest Colorado area that are in need of assistance.

We appreciate all that have served and desire to assist all veterans of need. You may assist us by honoring your loved one. The tournament is May 25 and cutoff for sponsorship is May 21. To sponsor, you may call Ted Eckerson at (970) 238-6323 or send a monetary donation to Vets 4 Vets, P.O. Box 5331, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

We still have openings for anyone who would like to participate in the golf tournament.

