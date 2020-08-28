Vehicle accident claims life of Pagosa man

- News
Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the police department investigated a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred near milepost 142 on U.S. 160.
According to Pagosa Springs Police Department Chief William Rockensock, the vehicle was driving eastbound on U.S. 160 with a single occupant, 70-year-old Nicholas Karas of Pagosa Springs.
The vehicle, a 1999 Lexus RX 300, left the roadway, traveled down the embankment striking several large boulders. Near the bottom of the hill, the vehicle rolled over onto its roof.
The driver was transported to the hospital where later he was pronounced deceased.
Rockensock said that the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor at this time.