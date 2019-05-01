Vegetable gardening pointers to be shared at Homemakers meeting May 9

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs’ local gardening guru, Ron Chacey, will share pointers with the Mountain View Homemakers on May 9.

Chacey has been an organic vegetable gardener for well over 70 years, including over 20 years in Pagosa. He admits he has never lived in a more difficult place to grow vegetables — some varieties are easy here, but most are difficult.

However, with enough knowledge and effort, Chacey says that almost all vegetables can be successfully grown here, including enjoying some of them year-round.

Chacey considers the ability to grow your own food extremely important and eagerly shares his acquired knowledge with all who are interested. Since we all live and garden in somewhat different environments, he will address how to avoid gardening mistakes and share information on how to get started growing vegetables in Pagosa Springs.

The Homemakers will meet at 11:30 a.m. on May 9 at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food. Chacey’s presentation will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. If your time is limited, you are welcome to skip lunch and join us then.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. This is a wonderful opportunity to make new friends in the community.

We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements, and every interested woman is welcome. Homemaking skills as such are not required. Call Tozi at 731-3360 with questions.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories