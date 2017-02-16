Veda Jeanette Ortega

Veda Jeanette Ortega

1961-2017

Veda went to be with our Lord and Father on February 13, 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on October 27, 1961 in Chama, New Mexico.

Veda loved her family very much. Her family was her life. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved music, karaoke, dancing and she loved to laugh. Roses, angels and saints were some of her favorite things.

She is survived by her husband Robert Ortega, Albuquerque, New Mexico, son Joseph Chavez (Tasha), Albuquerque, New Mexico, daughters Michelle Chavez, (Landon), Albuquerque, New Mexico and Felicia Sedillo (Dario), El Paso, Texas, stepchildren Antonio Ortega, Carlsbad, New Mexico and Michelle V. Ortega, Buffalo, New York. Grandchildren, Landon Johnson, San Diego, California, Xavier and Michael Chavez, Durango, Colorado, Izaac and Mya Veda Howell, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Brothers Tom Young (JoAnn), Gallup, New Mexico, James A. Young Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charles Young, Las Cruces, New Mexico. Sisters Beverly Johnson, Wanda Candelaria, Sandra Young and Shana Young-Gawdun (Tom) all of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Veda was preceded in death by her parents James Allen Young Sr. and Alice M. (Montoya) Young. Maternal grandparents, Josefita Montoya Garcia, Eugenio and Glorifica Montoya. Paternal grandparents, George Young and Pablita Perea Young.

A viewing and rosary will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 9-11 a.m. at the Riverside Mortuary, 225 San Mateo, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Reception will be at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #72, 5107 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A memorial service will be held in Pagosa Springs, Colorado at a later date.

Veda was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. She was kind hearted and very giving. She always said what was on her mind. Veda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

