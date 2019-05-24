Variety of events on tap at Senior Center

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT, who can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167. The next class will be June 26 at 1 p.m. in the dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

History club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Free legal document preparation

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Senior Center on June 14.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 — Braised beef, harvest potatoes, snap pea medley, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, May 24 — BBQ chicken wings, corn chowder, green peas, milk, salad bar and pineapple/orange cake.

Monday, May 27 — Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 28 — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, squash medley, oven-fried okra, milk, salad bar and blueberry sour cream pie.

Wednesday, May 29 — Baked pork ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Thursday, May 30 — Salmon and spinach Florentine, roasted cauliflower with red peppers, honey garlic green beans, milk, salad bar and baked apples with pears.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

