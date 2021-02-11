Vaccines continue: 49 percent of county’s 65+ population receives first dose

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

According to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), 19 percent of Archuleta County’s total population and 49 percent of the county’s 65+ population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Feb. 8.

