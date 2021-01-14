Vaccine kudos

Dear Editor:

Kudos to the Pagosa Springs Medical Center for their well organized, professionally managed vaccine clinic at the Community Center. We were notified by phone, given a precise time for the appointments, and told how to download or obtain the necessary forms. When we arrived on Friday, January 8, we were guided through the whole process smoothly. Thanks also to the EMTs who were watching us for any adverse reactions. This is a model that should be imitated all over the country.

