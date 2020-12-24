Vaccine brings hope

Dear Editor:

2021 brings hope that the COVID-19 pandemic can finally be brought under control and that our lives can return to some semblance of normalcy, if that’s possible in a post-COVID-19 world. Vaccine-acquired herd immunity is possible, but only if enough in the population are immunized, giving the virus nowhere to spread. Barring that, the virus will continue to spread from person to person, sickening many and killing the most vulnerable and the unlucky.

