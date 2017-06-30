VA to host advance directives clinics in Albuquerque

- News
By William Armstrong
Special to The PREVIEW
All veterans and their loved ones can learn about, and receive assistance in completing, advance health care directives at a special monthly clinic within the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M.
The free clinic happens the third Wednesday of each month (except holidays), from 2 to 3 p.m. in Building 41, Room 2C-131.
The VA Advance Directives Clinic is an opportunity to learn about, receive help with, document and/or revisit advance directives. An advance directive is a written document expressing your own wishes about your health care treatment in the event you become seriously ill and cannot make these decisions. It includes the appointment of a person you trust to speak for you if you become too ill to speak for yourself. This document is not a financial or property will.
The New Mexico VA Health Care System wants to ensure that our veterans’ values and wishes are honored. For more information, please call (505) 265-1711, ext. 3302.