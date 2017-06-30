VA to host advance directives clinics in Albuquerque

By William Armstrong

Special to The PREVIEW

All veterans and their loved ones can learn about, and receive assistance in completing, advance health care directives at a special monthly clinic within the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

The free clinic happens the third Wednesday of each month (except holidays), from 2 to 3 p.m. in Building 41, Room 2C-131.

The VA Advance Directives Clinic is an opportunity to learn about, receive help with, document and/or revisit advance directives. An advance directive is a written document expressing your own wishes about your health care treatment in the event you become seriously ill and cannot make these decisions. It includes the appointment of a person you trust to speak for you if you become too ill to speak for yourself. This document is not a financial or property will.

The New Mexico VA Health Care System wants to ensure that our veterans’ values and wishes are honored. For more information, please call (505) 265-1711, ext. 3302.

