UUs tour the ancient cultural sites of Egypt

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Julie Loar, longtime member of the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF), recently returned from leading one of her frequent tours to the ancient cultural sites of Egypt. She was accompanied by fellow PUUF members Diane Davis and Joan Ward as they toured the historic sites in Egypt in late October.

From the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx on the Giza Plateau to the temples at Luxor, the Valley of the Queens, the Valley of the Kings and beyond, with a four-day cruise on the Nile, Davis and Ward experienced the ancient times of an amazing culture. They also had the opportunity to see a craftsman at work at a rug maker and visited stores for papyrus, alabaster, essential oils and cartouches and other jewelry.

