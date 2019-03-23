UUs to seek common ground amidst religious freedom

By Bob Lecour

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will attempt to discover the commonality of sacred experiences.

Drawing upon the wisdom of contemporary spirituality and traditional historical theological sources, we will attempt to develop a language of sacred experience. If we are to coexist as people of the spirit who possess a multitude of faith languages, this common ground of understanding is essential. This service reflects the Unitarian Universalists’ commitment to pursue a spiritual practice that moves us to a renewal of the spirit that inspires our ethical and spiritual life.

Unitarian Universalism celebrates, with gratitude, the religious pluralism that exists within its fellowships and congregations. Here at the Pagosa Fellowship, we are dedicated to enriching and ennobling our faith by deepening our understanding of one another’s spiritual journey. Being able to discuss seemingly divergent spiritual and religious matters in an atmosphere of mutual trust and support is a religious freedom highly valued by our fellowship.

Please join us this Sunday as we exercise our religious and spiritual freedom. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds takes place this Sunday, March 24. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 in the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

