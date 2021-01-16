UUs to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

By Pauline Benetti

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues virtual service on the first and third Sundays of the month. The fellowship has become quite adept at providing virtual continuity for members and friends in a variety of ways. Continuity comes through abbreviated services, coffee talks and small group meetings all in virtual community.

The service of Jan. 17 will be led by lay leader Pauline Benetti and will pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in anticipation of Monday, Jan. 18, the holiday in his honor. We will acknowledge King through a sermon delivered 11 years ago by the Rev. William Sinkford, currently senior minister of First Unitarian Portland and formerly president of the UUA, in which he celebrates King’s famous message delivered in his “Beyond Vietnam” sermon at the Riverside in New York City in April 1967, a message that rings as true today as it did then.

Please join us through Zoom. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09, telephone: (346) 248 7799, meeting ID: 882 8438 0641, password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19. For more information about RE or the fellowship, call 731-7900 or email info@pagosauu.org.