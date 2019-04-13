UUs to reflect on the practice of less judgment, more curiosity

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

Less judgment, more curiosity. It is the unofficial motto of the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF).

On Sunday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m., PUUF members will reflect on how they might live up to this motto in their individual lives and as a community of faith. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The act of spiritual self-reflection is part and parcel of the UU commitment to practice the principle of “acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth.” Furthermore, it indicates our dedication to assure the freedom of religious expression, the toleration of religious ideas and the sanctity of individuals being able to “present openly their religious opinions without fear of censure or reprisal.” Of course, these are good things to strive for, but somewhat “prickly” to actually accomplish in a community that treasures diversity of opinions, beliefs and practices.

The most life-threatening disease any religion, spirituality, church or fellowship can undergo is hypocrisy. Failing to live up to our religious and faith ideals is a natural part of any chosen spiritual path. However, failing to recognize the hypocrisy of our ways is the surest path toward spiritual disillusionment and stagnation. If we are to successfully survive the threat of spiritual hypocrisy, we will need much less judgment and much more curiosity.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues in April on April 14 and 21. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

