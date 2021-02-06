UUs to practice a tradition with Sunday vote

By Pauline Benetti

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship continues virtual service on the first and third Sundays of the month.

Please join us on this Sunday, Feb. 7, as we gather to participate in a traditional practice established in 1961 when the Unitarian Association and the Universalist Church of America merged to become the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA).

The practice begins with the periodic proposals of congregational study/action issues by UU member congregations. From among these proposals, one is selected by the UUA General Assembly for three years of study, reflection and action, after which the Commission on Social Witness drafts a Statement of Conscience (SOC) that articulates the goals and needed work of collective social witness for the issue. In the third year of this process, member congregations can vote to place the draft on the UUA General Assembly agenda, where delegates can then vote on whether to adopt the statement.

We are at this point in the process now. This Sunday, we will vote (and submit that vote to the UUA) to decide if the current 2018-2021 congregational study/action issue, “Undoing Intersectional White Supremacy,” should be presented at the UUA General Assembly in June of this year and accepted as a UUA SOC.

Before actually voting, we will seek to understand the role of the SOC in Unitarian Universalism and the question of the relevance of this particular SOC to our fellowship. This is our opportunity to understand and participate in an important practice of the religion we call our own.

Please join us through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09, telephone: (346) 248-7799, meeting ID: 882 8438 0641, password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19.