UUs to look at history of social action for social change

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

Religion is a means of making the world a better place. Religious ideologies set the menu for change and improvement. But, the meal must be prepared by people willing to do the hard work of converting the menu of change into an actual feast of nourishment.

In order to accomplish this process of conversion, contemplation must proceed action. If that flow is inverted, the effort for change becomes shallow and short-lived. Liberal actions toward change often fail to meet their goal because they have sacrificed contemplation in their rush to take action.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 a.m., Pagosa Unitarian Universalists (UUs) will take a peek into their history of social action for social change in order to see if they have maintained a healthy balance of contemplation and action. Unitarian Universalism has always played a unique role on the stage of social justice. Historically, UUs have been on the forefront of many social justice issues. It is an asset that we must continually work to improve upon. Join us this Sunday as we attempt to do just that. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues this month. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

