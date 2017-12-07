UUs to learn how to slow brain aging with ageless dancing

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Dance has accompanied religious ceremonies and sacred rites since prehistoric times. More recently, the movement for sacred dance has sought to revive and promote religious dances, creating a diversity of innovative movement styles. Dance as a form of sacred art continues to evolve and diversify.

Cecilia Norman’s presentation on ecstatic dance, a style of sacred dance, this Sunday is an apt illustration of the UU third principle, “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregation.”

We often think of spiritual growth as involving the mind and perhaps the spirit or soul, but connecting the mind, soul and body through sacred movement invites us into another aspect of spiritual growth.

Along with the spiritual aspect of ecstatic dance, Norman also believes in its health giving attributes. She noted that according to a study published recently in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience Journal by Dr. Kathryn Rehfeld, being physically active can slow the brain’s aging process. The neuroscientists in this study say that dancing is the most effective physical activity to slow brain aging — superior even to endurance training. Dancing to varied genres of music and learning varied dance moves in particular, increases the area of the brain called the subiculum in the hippocampus that declines over time as we age. The hippocampus is responsible for memory, balance and learning.

Anchoring in our bodies with activities that connect mind, body and spirit create balance and harmony while also improving fine- and gross-motor skills. Ecstatic dance combines the benefits of both meditation and dance by connecting body, mind and spirit with gently guided movements to music from varied cultures in an environment of support and unconditional acceptance of our individual physical limitations and skills. Anyone can experience the therapeutic benefits of music and dance to lift your spirits, create a sense of peace and increase your happiness levels.

Our Fellowship is about belonging and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Service begins at 10:30 a.m., and following that we invite you to share refreshments and conversation. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.

For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

