UUs to learn about UUism

By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
This Sunday, we will have the opportunity to listen to the Rev. Angela Herrera, senior minister of First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, via a DVD presentation.
“Is UU a religion?” Herrera begins her sermon with that question about Universal Unitarianism, and then goes on to wrestle with the illusive definitions of concepts such as religion, belief and meaning. Those of us who have the same question will appreciate both the struggle and its conclusions.
But her effort to help us understand who we are is just beginning. From there, she takes us on a whirlwind trip back in time to prehistory, to Jesus, to Origen (who is this?) to find the roots of UU thought and then forward, marking the important events and people along this evolutionary path to the present.
This is a Sunday not to miss if you have questions about UUism. The answers are of interest to members and friends as well as interested strangers.
Herrera is senior minister, having served almost a decade under the Rev. Christine Robinson, First U’s longtime and much-revered past minister, at First Unitarian Church joined First Unitarian in August 2010, having graduated with an MDiv from Harvard University in the spring. She had previously completed a chaplaincy internship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a parish internship at First Parish in Concord, Mass., and was ordained in Concord in December 2009.
Our fellowship is about belonging and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Every third Sunday, our service includes children’s religious explorations. All youngsters ages 5-12 are welcome and there are no prerequisites. Parents need only show up with their offspring(s).
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
