UUs to hear reflections on life and death

By Dean Cerny

Have you heard the one about a Jewish philosopher, a Catholic priest and a naturalist author who meet in a bar? What would they talk about? What would they have in common? The punchline is no joke.

The Unitarian Universalist Sunday service on Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. will explore the spiritual thoughts of 17th century philosopher Baruch Spinoza, Father Richard Rohr and American nature writer Barry Lopez. The spiritual perspective of each of these men will be the topic of a personal reflection on life and death given by Pastor Dean Cerny.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

A potluck will follow the service on Dec. 15 as our fellowship says goodbye to Cerny and celebrates a relationship that began in the summer of 2016. His last Sunday with us will be Dec. 22.

To schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, call 731-7900.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

