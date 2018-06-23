UUs to hear from their president (via the Internet)

- News
By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
In 2018, the Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray was elected the first woman president of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) in the almost 200 years of its history. That election represented a watershed cultural change in the organization.
In her role as president, she has continued to make the cultural changes promised by her election. In this address via the Internet, we are given insight into how the promised cultural changes are affecting the vision she holds for the organization and the values that vision embodies, how they are affecting the institutional values of the UUA, and how they are affecting the UUA’s relationship with its member congregations and fellowships.
From her presentation, we will gain greater insight into the functioning of the national UU Association to which our local fellowship belongs and greater clarity as to why we belong. This presentation is also an excellent introduction to those with a beginning interest in the Unitarian Universalist faith.
Our fellowship is about belonging and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome. Children’s Religious Explorations begin again in September and information is available by contacting afrancis_@hotmail.com.
For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
