UUs to hear about a solo bike ride mined for nuggets of meaning

By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
Some ask of us, if no creed or dogma, what holds Unitarian Universalism together as a religion? We answer, a set of principles which we hold as strong values and moral guides.
Each Sunday, the message we hear attempts to exemplify one or more of those principles as our speakers draw from a variety of sources as diverse as science, poetry, scripture and personal experience.
Join us this Sunday at the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to hear Leah Ballard draw from her personal experience in her attempts to live the UU fourth guiding principal: “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”
Ballard is a young woman who on a whim decided to bicycle across the United States and Canada. She will describe her experience of leaving behind her worldly possessions and her sense of identity to experience the freedom of the open road. Her adventure is full of thrilling surprises, stomach-clenching fear and exhaustion.
Along her journey, she meets many wonderful people, some who ask a question that is hard for her to answer: “Why are you riding solo across the country?” So many questions to ask and answer as she pedals down the lonesome highways.
In her words, “The bike tour put me in an unfamiliar place. Pedaling for days on end was foreign. Deciphering which allen key fit where and how to balance my belongings on either side of a 29-inch rim were moment-to-moment challenges. Then there was the layer of navigating conversations with curious strangers at road side stops or in their own living rooms which they had opened up to me via alternative travel online websites.”
There is one constant in her life as a solo bike rider. Each evening by 8 p.m., she pulls out her phone and calls her dad. Looking back on her experience, she attempts to determine the meaning of her experience, “But as far as where the impact of experience begins and ends, I’m still pedaling. That is the message I bring to the congregation this week, mid-stride in my ‘free and [ir]responsible search for truth and meaning.’”
In Pagosa, Ballard hosts a “freewheeling weekly writing group” every Monday at 6 p.m., serves drinks, and teaches English as a Second Language (ESL). Ballard has a bachelor’s in English with a minor in communications from Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore. She studied creative writing at Oxford University in Oxford, England, and earned a certification to teach ESL from The International TEFL Academy in Chicago.
Our fellowship is about belonging, and through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually.
We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
The service begins at 10:30, and following that we invite you to share refreshments and conversation. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
