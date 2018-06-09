UUs to hear about a prayer for the pretender Sunday

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
Music is often a source of meaning in our lives. This Sunday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Dean Cerny will look into Jackson Browne’s song “The Pretender” as a potential source of truth for our lives.
Many of the world’s religious traditions and alternative spiritualities speak of a true self or an authentic self, as opposed to a false self or ego self. The ego self is something of our own creation. While purposeful, at some point this false/ego self must be recognized as the “pretender.”
This exploration of music-based spirituality is an illustration of the capability of Unitarian Universalism (UU) to seek wisdom, spiritual knowledge and learning in all aspects of life. Having no set doctrine or dogma, nor “beholden” to any particular sacred scriptural tradition, Unitarian Universalists are free to explore and practice the wisdom inherent in all of life.
Sunday’s service is an example of the UU principle of a “free and responsible search for truth and meaning” wherever it may be found.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
