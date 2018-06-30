UUs to hear a report from General Assembly

- News
By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
What is General Assembly (GA)? Annually, the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) gathers its members together to conduct the business and embody the values of the organization.
This year, that gathering was in Kansas City, Mo., from June 21-24 and the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) was represented by three of our members: Joan Ward, Phyl Daleske and Pauline Benetti. As delegates, they voted in the election for board of trustees of the UUA, the nominating committee and for a co-moderator.
Then, during the four days of the assembly, along with the other 3,500 attendees, PUUF delegates considered some very weighty matters. Consider just two: The first, a congregational study/action issue (CSAI) will be crafted for four years of study, reflection and action by the individual congregations/fellowships. This year, it will have something to do with understanding and dismantling the underlying mechanisms that support white privilege.
The second, actions of immediate witness (AIW), involve advocates who arrive impassioned about a wide range of social justice issues, engage one another in conversations, craft proposed statements, sign petitions, debate the issues, vote and bring to life the values of UUism all within the span of one general assembly.
An AIW expresses the conscience and carries the authority of the delegates at the GA at which it is passed, whereas the CSAI carries the full authority of the UUA through the four years of study.
Our PUUF delegates see their function as twofold: 1) participating in all aspects of the GA beginning with business matters through workshops on values/mission/vision discernment to a variety of spiritual practice experiences, including inspirational speakers and music, and 2) bringing some of that home so that our fellowship has a broader understanding of the parent organization that PUUF belongs to.
Sunday’s service will attempt to accomplish this second function.
Our fellowship is about community and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome. Children’s Religious Explorations begin again in September and information is available by contacting afrancis_@hotmail.com.
For further information about PUUF, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
