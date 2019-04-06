UUs to hear a personal story of shame

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

The first three of the seven principles affirmed by Unitarian Universalists all have to do with how we deal with one another — each is treated as having inherent worth and dignity, compassion in our dealings with one another and acceptance of one another in our search for spiritual growth. Virtue then begins in the here and now and with our neighbor.

Often, our services offer an opportunity to practice these principles and to observe how others practice them in our dealing with one another, and so it is with our next service.

Sunday’s service is a story of shame on a personal level with an end to understanding how this negative emotion cripples the individual psyche and can wreak havoc in the larger society. The aim is to understand this potent emotion — its effect on us personally as well as its ripples throughout society — and to explore the healing that can be achieved by confronting it, ultimately freeing ourselves from the hold it has over us. The story illustrates the triumph of love through forgiveness of ourselves and others. The fellowship members will be invited to share their own experiences.

Ours is a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny on the third and fourth Sunday or by a lay leader on other Sundays.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues in April on April 14 and 21. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

