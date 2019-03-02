UUs to explore transcendence

By Merlin Wheeler

Unitarian Universalists affirm and promote a set of seven principles which inform our faith. Two of these speak directly to spirituality: “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregation” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning”.

In addition, the living tradition we share draws on many sources. The first of these is, “Direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder, affirmed in all cultures, which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and an openness to the forces that create and uphold life.”

In everyday language, transcendence has the sense of “going beyond.” Transcendence may refer simply to achieving a goal previously thought, at least by some, to be unattainable. In a spiritual sense, transcendence can take many forms. Suddenly noticing a particularly beautiful wildflower alongside the trail, hearing a bird song, hearing a child’s laughter — anything that pulls you away from your internal thoughts into a greater appreciation of your world.

At the end of the spectrum, transcendence can mean achieving an awareness of a heightened reality in which the sense of a separate self is abandoned. This sense of wonder at life’s beauties and mysteries is aptly captured in the words of William Blake, “To see a World in a Grain of Sand, and Heaven in a Wildflower. To Hold Infinity in the Palm of your Hand, and Eternity in an Hour.”

Merlin Wheeler will explore transcendence through the thoughts and words of many authors and poets, encouraging attendees to formulate their own interpretation of transcendence and, perhaps, discover how it can add purpose and meaning to life.

Wheeler has been a member of the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship since moving here in 2006 from New Mexico, where he’d lived for 33 years. He has been an occasional service leader and/or speaker at our fellowship. He currently serves on the Worship Committee. His other interests include whitewater canoeing, hiking and mountain biking. He spends a good deal of time each year in his woodworking shop.

Our fellowship is about belonging and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny on the third and fourth Sunday or by a lay leader on other Sundays.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues in March on March 17 and 24. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

We are to be found in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.

For further information about the Pagosa fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

