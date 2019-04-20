UUs to explore the hope of an unspoken truth for Earth Day

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will honor Earth Day by applying the eastern wisdom tradition’s skill of dealing with “what is.”

Unitarian Universalists profess a profound belief in the interdependent web of existence. But what happens when that sense of interconnectedness with the rhythms of the natural world meet our consumeristic behavior and capitalistic values? When this occurs, we end up in a sticky web of entanglement with Mother Nature rather than harmonious interconnectedness.

As it concerns the current state of our environment, it is the duty of our generation to deal with things squarely and honestly. In doing so, we offer the legacy of hope for those who will inhabit this house of entanglement that we have built upon this planet we call home. Future generations will respect our honesty in dealing with the reality of things as they are. Join us this Sunday in our offering of hope as we honor the sacred circle of life. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds takes place on April 21. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

