UUs to explore the future of energy

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

As Unitarian Universalists, we believe in a free and responsible search for truth and that we are a part of an interconnected web of life. With these beliefs in mind, Dylan Johnson, in his talk “Summiting the Peak: The Future of Energy in Pagosa Springs,” invites us to explore the true future of energy in an interconnected world. Energy fuels our society, from the electricity on the city grid to the gasoline in your car. Without energy, no work could be done and life as we know it would grind to a halt. But our relationship with energy is changing.

How are global and domestic energy resources changing? How will technology affect our energy usage moving forward? And how can we use this information to help Pagosa Springs be more resilient? These are but some of the questions that Johnson will address in his talk.

Johnson is a technical trainer specialist for Conifer Health Solutions and a student of science, history and sustainability. He spent his life in Texas until he had the opportunity to come to the mountains of Colorado. Johnson is an avid gamer and lover of books. This is his first talk since becoming a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship one year ago.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

A potluck will follow service on Dec. 15 as our fellowship says goodbye to Pastor Dean Cerny and celebrates a relationship that began in the summer of 2016. His last Sunday with us will be Dec. 22. To schedule a private meeting with Cerny or for further information about Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, call 731-7900.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com .

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

