UUs to explore the ‘dance’ of Daoism

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will lean upon the wisdom of Daoism for insight into the current environmental predicament we are entangled in.

Daoism offers us a path of harmonized living within the natural world. Through this harmony we may glimpse some hope of a new abiding upon this earth. This hope entices us toward a renewal of spirit that so many of us long for.

In the words of author Stephen Prothero, “To be fully human is to dance with this Dao, moving in rhythm with its core values of naturalness, equanimity, spontaneity and freedom.”

This Sunday, along with the help of William Wordsworth, we can begin to learn the subtle sublimity of this dance. If you’re up for learning and feeling your way into a new dance of life, please join us this Sunday at the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny, whose dance card is always open.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

