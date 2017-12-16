UUs to examine the bond between religion and science

- News
By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
Articulating one’s own theology can be a difficult proposition, especially if one is not a theologian or holds beliefs that are nonstandard fare or simply has not thought deeply about it.
UUs believe that as members of a religion that is home to a myriad of beliefs, each one of us is responsible for the deep thought that such articulation requires. Only then do we engage with our fourth guiding principle, a free and responsible search for truth and meaning.
In this Sunday morning’s message, Pauline Benetti will share her truth and her willingness to listen deeply to other members of the Fellowship as they share theirs.
Finding an author who speaks in the language of our beliefs made the task easier for her and recognizing that kinship was a real moment of personal spiritual enlightenment. Suddenly, ideas that had only been disjointed thoughts in the recesses of the mind are given a voice. Our feelings and behaviors — fears, joys, avoidances, attractions — all begin to assume meaning. Indeed, we begin to define our theology, admittedly not an everyday occupation.
This was Benetti’s experience with astrophysicist Chet Raymo in “The Soul of the Night,” subtitled “An Astronomical Pilgrimage.” So, leaning heavily on Raymo, who is described elsewhere as “Poised between poetry and physics, faith and reason,” she will articulate her “search for truth and meaning.”
Benetti has been a member of the Pagosa UU Fellowship for more than 15 years, serving variously as president of the steering committee, chair of the worship committee and member of the Christmas Tree Search Group. In addition to defining her theology, she expresses her values by participating in local groups, such as the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership and Southwest Organization for Sustainability.
Also happening this third Sunday, the UU Kids’ Religious Education class will continue its exploration of the soul or spirit — that unseen force which animates life. Through science and art activities, youth will learn about the third and fourth principles of Unitarian Universalism, which encourage spiritual growth and a responsible search for truth and meaning, within our congregations. Parents looking for religious education for kids aged 5-12 that celebrates diversity and is fun are invited to attend with their kids on third Sundays.
Our Fellowship is about belonging and through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
