UUs to engage in a ‘spiritual garage sale’

By Pauline Benetti

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship continues virtual service on the first and third Sundays of the month. The fellowship has become quite adept at providing virtual continuity for members and friends in a variety of ways. Continuity comes through abbreviated services, coffee talks and small group meetings, all in virtual community.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., the Pagosa UU Fellowship will have a virtual service entitled “Spiritual Garage Sale.” It is adapted from the book “Listening Hearts” by the Rev. Christine Robinson and Alicia Hawkins.

Joan Ward, lay leader for the service, will present short readings and lead a discussion. Have you had or would you consider having a spiritual garage sale? What would go in your sale? Something from another era in your life? Beliefs that never fit but are still hanging around? Things that have broken and can’t or shouldn’t be fixed? Is there old mental baggage to let go? In freeing up some mental space, what are your new beliefs, ideas or habits?

If the idea of clearing out in preparation for the new year appeals to you, please join us.

Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09, telephone: (346) 248-7799, meeting ID: 882 8438 0641, password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19. For more information about RE or the fellowship, call 731-7900 or email info@pagosauu.org.