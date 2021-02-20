UUs to discuss the Guest At Your Table program

By Joan Ward

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues virtual services on the first and third Sundays of the month.

Please join us on this Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. as we gather to learn about the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee’s (UUSC) Guest At Your Table (GAYT) program.

The UUSC is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization. Its mission: “UUSC advances human rights and social justice around the world, partnering with those who confront unjust power structures and mobilizing to challenge oppressive policies. Our work is grounded in the belief that all people have inherent power and dignity.”

The annual GAYT intergenerational program highlights four individuals involved in human rights issues, this year in the United States and internationally — the “guests” in GAYT. These four are addressing their right to home in a variety of ways. Thus, the theme of GAYT this year is “The Meaning of Home.”

Join the fellowship as Michael Demchak, service leader, presents an overview of the work this organization is doing, who it supports and what you can do to help. The topic for discussion will be “Making a Wish for the World.” What positive change would you like to see happen in the world this year?

Please participate with us through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09; telephone: (346) 248-7799; meeting ID: 882 8438 0641; password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19. For more information about the fellowship, call and leave a message at 731-7900, or email info@pagosauu.org.