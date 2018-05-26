UUs to discuss Islam: A direct experience of transcending mystery and wonder

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
Have you ever wanted to know more about Islam? In particular, the spiritual origins of Islam? On Sunday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) will attempt to go beyond the hype of headline news for a more in-depth look at Islam.
Pastor Dean Cerny will provide a spiritual framework for understanding the world’s second-largest religion and the world’s fastest-growing religious faith. This will be but one of a series of explorations into the religions of the world in the upcoming year.
Islam and Unitarian Universalism (UU) share a common spiritual foundation for their respective religious journey. UUs refer to this common source as a “direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder that is affirmed in all cultures and spiritual paths.” UUs also honor the words and deeds of prophetic women and men who challenged the powers and structures of evils with justice, compassion and a hope in the transforming power of love.
The prophet Muhammad was just such a man in his times. Join us as we discover his relationship with his god, Allah, and just what that encounter required of him and all others who follow in his path. You will learn more about your own path by understanding what it has in common with the path of Islam.
PUUF is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories, Updates