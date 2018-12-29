UUs to discuss connection with Bob Dylan

- News
By Stephen Clarke
Special to The PREVIEW
“Bob Dylan and an Initiatory Tradition in Popular Culture” — a research report given by Stephen Clarke (guest speaker) — will examine several converging influences crucial to Dylan’s remarkable continuing influence on American culture Sunday.
These are the poetic muse as considered by the Robert Graves, the backstory of Harry Smith’s remarkable “Anthology of American Folk Music,” Dylan’s lifelong fascination with the fractal visage of the Goddess both sacred and profane, and a deep familiarity with both Hebrew and Christian traditions.
Since 1948, Stephen Clarke has been a walkabout hitchhiker, single father, associate founder of several Rudolf Steiner Waldorf schools, a research scientist with a degree in chemistry and physics, an anti-war activist, a BMW and Mercedes-Benz mechanic and shop owner in New Mexico for 30 years. The continuing contributions of Dylan have been a strong counterpoint throughout and he eagerly awaits the next Jack Reacher novel.
About the Pagosa
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Our fellowship is about community; it is about spiritual growth; it is about the search for truth, which is often on the cutting edge. We are a welcoming congregation and invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Service begins at 10:30 a.m., and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny on the third and fourth Sunday or by a member of our fellowship on other Sundays.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist (UU) sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information about Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
