UUs to discover their subversive nature

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will look at a politically subversive source within one of their living traditions. This source of alternative wisdom was revealed by a very seditious person. The rebellious teachings of this political and religious zealot cost him his very life.

At a social justice level, these teachings address the marginalized in our society, those who have no power, no voice. This includes immigrants, the disabled, the mentally ill and other minorities. Our subversive sage actually singles these people out, the outcasts, those living in poverty, as the fortunate. Fortunate?

Such reasoning turns our cultural thinking upside down. It is not the one-percenters, the beautiful and wealthy, the powerful, the corporations to whom this sage is speaking in these teachings.

These teachings are an approach to social justice advocating, not only equity for all, but favoring the oppressed, the poor, those who are unable to “pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.” This dissident speaks to the poor, the grieving, the meek and unempowered of society. On a personal level, these teachings can grow our understanding of self, the world and our place in it.

This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny, one who falls far short of living out this subversive wisdom, but who nonetheless strives to do so. Be certain to stick around after the service for food, drinks and, perhaps, revolutionary conversation.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

